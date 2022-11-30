Milo's Tea Company makes pledge to Tulsa Community College Foundation

Milo’s Tea Co. announced that it will provide a pledge to five organizations, including Tulsa Community College Foundation, as part of GivingTuesday and its 1% Profit Pledge.

The company is donating more than 5,000 gallons of tea and lemonade and a combined more than $40,000 to TCC and four other nonprofit organizations that focus on empowering people and protecting the planet. The other groups are The Literacy Council of Central Alabama, University of Alabama’s Business School, Cahaba River Society and The Conservation Fund.

About 2,500 of the 5,000 gallons will be produced at Milo’s Tulsa plant, located just west of Owasso, and distributed within the Owasso and Tulsa communities.

“Milo’s is and always has been committed to giving back to the communities it calls home,” Katie Lindsay, corporate storyteller for Milo’s Tea, told Owasso Reporter. “Since opening our facility in Owasso in 2020, we’ve been blown away by the generosity of this community. This is just one of the small ways we hope to show our gratitude to the Tulsa metro area.”

GivingTuesday is a global movement to inspire people to make a difference through radical generosity.

Rhett Morgan with Tulsa World and Art Haddaway with Owasso Reporter contributed to this story.