Milo’s Tea to beautify Arkansas River shoreline in honor of World Cleanup Day

In honor of 2022 World Cleanup Day, Milo’s Tea Company will host a riverside cleanup event.

World Cleanup Day, Saturday, Sept. 17, is an international movement to inspire people from all walks of life to clean up and beautify their local environments. The Milo’s team will be picking up trash and debris along the Arkansas River shoreline.

“At Milo’s, we believe that it is our responsibility to ensure the prosperity of people and to protect our planet now,” Director of Corporate Responsibility Taylor Clark said. “As a multi-generational family business, we are making decisions within our operations that serve future generations.

“Our T.R.U.E. Zero Waste certification demonstrates that commitment, diverting more than 95% of our waste from landfills, and events like this empower our team and the Tulsa community with the principles of stewardship.”

In September 2020, Milo’s and area economic development representatives celebrated the company’s formal opening of its $60 million production and distribution facility in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, north of Tulsa and west of Owasso.

Through Milo’s Makes a Difference pledge, the business donates 1% of profits to its communities, provides associates with paid time off in exchange for volunteer hours, and is the first manufacturing facility to receive T.R.U.E. Zero Waste platinum certification in the state of Oklahoma.