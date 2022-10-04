Milo’s Tea Co. among TW Magazine’s ‘50 things we’re loving about Tulsa in 2022’

Milo’s Tea Co. was recently listed in Tulsa World Magazine’s annual list of the “50 things we’re loving about Tulsa in 2022.”

The company, which laid down roots just west of Owasso in 2020, was named No. 20 in the publication’s latest list:

“Milo’s Tea Co. has quenched our thirst for economic expansion in the Tulsa area.

The Alabama-based producer of the all-natural, fresh-brewed teas and lemonade opened a $60 million production and distribution facility in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, north of Tulsa and west of Owasso, in 2020 after spending three years researching sites.

This year, the company announced an expansion to the facility that will triple its gallon-making capacity. It added 50 new jobs to its workforce of at least 110 workers.

Milo’s tea and lemonade has been growing in popularity, with good cause. And Tulsa’s quality water helps make it even better.

We’ll drink to that this year.”