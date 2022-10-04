Milo’s Tea Co. among TW Magazine’s ‘50 things we’re loving about Tulsa in 2022’

The company, which laid down roots just west of Owasso in 2020, was named No. 20 in the publication’s latest list:
“Milo’s Tea Co. has quenched our thirst for economic expansion in the Tulsa area.
The Alabama-based producer of the all-natural, fresh-brewed teas and lemonade opened a $60 million production and distribution facility in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, north of Tulsa and west of Owasso, in 2020 after spending three years researching sites.
Milo’s Tea Company CEO Tricia Wallwork cuts a ribbon at a ceremony marking the opening of Milo Tea Company’s production facility at on 76th Street North just west of Owasso on Sept. 29, 2020.