'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas' in BA, Stillwater; Owasson stars as Johnny Cash

A special holiday edition of the popular jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet” will come to Oklahoma for performances this weekend at the Broken Arrow PAC and the McKnight Center on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.

This new production is inspired by the time when four of the top artists for the Memphis-based label Sun Records — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins — happened to gather for an impromptu jam session in December 1956. This show is geared to the holiday season, with Christmas songs as well as the hits the quartet made famous all part of the evening.

Owasso native and OSU grad Bill Scott Sheets stars as Johnny Cash.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow. Tickets are $35-$75, available by calling 918-259-5778, or online at brokenarrowpac.com.

The show then travels to Stillwater for two performances, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, 705 W. University Ave. Tickets are $25-$120. 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.

The tour will have one more stop in Oklahoma, playing the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Road, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $10-$45. 918-336-2787, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

