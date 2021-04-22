Michigan golf course redesign benefiting Owasso’s Folds of Honor set to open May 2

Folds of Honor founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney and golf legend Jack Nicklaus are less than two weeks away from seeing a longtime vision come to life on the links.

The two dignitaries have dedicated the last 24 months to overhaul Grand Haven Golf Club, located off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, into the historic landmark of the American Dunes.

A grand opening for the refurbished golf course is set for Sunday, May 2. The debut of a Folds of Honor memorial will kick off the event, followed by a flyover and an opening tee shot by Rooney and Nicklaus.

Over the years, The Golden Bear and the F-16 aviator have collaborated on several occasions, but it wasn’t until recently that they teamed up to take on a groundbreaking project more than 800 miles away from Rooney’s Oklahoma hometown of Owasso.

For Nicklaus, the project would normally serve as yet another successful redesign to accompany the more than 425 courses his namesake organization Nicklaus Design has completed. But the property — purchased by John Rooney, Dan’s father, in 1965 — serves as the birthplace of Folds of Honor, and will now come full circle as a respite for veterans and active service members in the region.