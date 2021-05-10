Michigan golf course redesign benefiting Owasso’s Folds of Honor celebrates grand opening

As golfers and guests enter the grounds, they will walk in the boot prints cast in bronze of soldiers killed in action amid 8-foot-high walls. Every day at 1 p.m., taps will play and a bell will ring 13 times, signifying the 13 folds of a triangular flag.

What’s more, 100% of course’s annual profits will go toward assisting Folds of Honor in its mission to support military families.

“It’s the most heroic round you’ll ever play,” Rooney said of the 18-hole, par-72 public course. “You’ll leave there inspired to give of yourself to help other people, that is the true message of American Dunes, and that’s what makes it different than any other golf course in the world.”

In an exclusive interview with Owasso Reporter, Nicklaus in a previous story added, “I’ve had a blast doing it. Loved working with (Dan) … loved working with all the people that have donated, made a lot of new friends, and I think what we turned out was a product that’s just fantastic. I think the golf course is super, and people are going to love it.”

The American Dunes Golf Club is now open to the public, with 2021 start-time reservation requests available online at americandunesgolfclub.com.

The idea to renovate the 18-hole, par-72 public course, set to officially open in spring 2021, came when Rooney felt compelled to pay homage to not only his family’s lineage but his foundation’s legacy. He had only one person in mind for the job: the Golden Bear himself.

