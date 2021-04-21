Michelle Mount named City of Owasso’s Employee of Quarter for creative GIS efforts

Michelle “Chelle” Mount views the world around her differently than most people.

What many see as roads, buildings and vegetation, Mount perceives as colors, patterns and visualizations.

Her unique observations come as part of her job as a Geographic Information System, or GIS, analyst with the City of Owasso, where she can often be found plugging away in front of a range of interactive maps and charts to improve her hometown community.

In fact, Mount’s passion for gathering and analyzing different data has led her to be named the City’s latest Employee of the Quarter. Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr recognized her outstanding efforts in front of her friends and family at City Council on Tuesday.

“Chelle has used her creativity in developing GIS solutions based on the needs of the departments, even in the midst of COVID and remote working,” Lehr said. “She remains enthusiastic as she works toward an end product that meets or exceeds what staff has originally identified.”

Mount, who has served in her role since Feb. 2020, has worked with the Public Works Department to implement a new project status report, and has also collaborated with the Fire Department to develop a pre-plan map, which includes updated data for all commercial businesses.