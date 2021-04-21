Michelle Mount named City of Owasso’s Employee of Quarter for creative GIS efforts

Michelle “Chelle” Mount views the world around her differently than most people.
What many see as roads, buildings and vegetation, Mount perceives as colors, patterns and visualizations.
Her unique observations come as part of her job as a Geographic Information System, or GIS, analyst with the City of Owasso, where she can often be found plugging away in front of a range of interactive maps and charts to improve her hometown community.
In fact, Mount’s passion for gathering and analyzing different data has led her to be named the City’s latest Employee of the Quarter. Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr recognized her outstanding efforts in front of her friends and family at City Council on Tuesday.
“Chelle has used her creativity in developing GIS solutions based on the needs of the departments, even in the midst of COVID and remote working,” Lehr said. “She remains enthusiastic as she works toward an end product that meets or exceeds what staff has originally identified.”
Mount, who has served in her role since Feb. 2020, has worked with the Public Works Department to implement a new project status report, and has also collaborated with the Fire Department to develop a pre-plan map, which includes updated data for all commercial businesses.
Additionally, Mount has created a neighborhood map for the Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative that outlines homeowners association data and other information. She has also generated a map for the City’s residential No Knock List.
Mount’s involvement in other projects such as the City’s fence line map, sex offender buffer zones, traffic count data and community development activities has garnered the attention of not only Lehr, but others like her supervisor Teresa Wilson.
“Chelle’s been a fantastic addition to our department,” said Wilson, director of IT for the City. “She has made a goal of meeting with every department and trying to find a way to utilize GIS … so we really appreciate having her.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Lehr used the character traits of availability, enthusiasm, flexibility, initiative and creativity to describe Mount’s efforts.
“I’m really humbled,” Mount said during Council. “Honestly, all these people are the ones who make me look good. They were excited about embracing innovation and change, and they were willing to think outside the box, and we were able to make maps for them.”