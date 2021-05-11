Michele Mathes of Collinsville completes master’s degree at University of the Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands wishes to congratulate Michele Mathes of Collinsville on completing her Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling this spring

Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year's ceremonies.

Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum gave his heartfelt congratulations to the students and offered them a few reminders as they take their next step in life.

“You will have a unique story to tell throughout your life about the circumstances of your senior year,” Cockrum said. “How you respond to circumstances is more important, more defining, and more lasting than the circumstance itself. Always remember that with hopefulness, with preparation, and with the proper tools, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning.”

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.