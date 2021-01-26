Men’s adventure apparel store, Wilder Brothers, coming to Owasso’s Redbud District

The Downings’ new store will carry everything from casual and leisure wear to athletic and outdoor apparel. Other items will include bags, sunglasses, shoes, cologne and shaving supplies, camping equipment, knives and other household tools and more.

Sara and Shane plan to bring several locally owned vendors to the new shelves, including Vuori, Roark, Topo Designs, Free Fly Apparel, Howler Brothers and Outdoor Research, to name a few.

“From skating to fishing, biking, hiking, anything outdoors … trying to bring some really cool brands,” Sara said. “I think people are going to love them.”

Shane added, “I just like … not having to go to Tulsa or something to find a smaller outdoor store other than big boxes … bringing some of the smaller stuff that’s high quality that’s still not huge companies.”

When Sara first opened Wild Ivy, she said she chose SEVEN6MAIN to house her boutique to join her neighboring tenants in creating a thriving downtown district. She said it was no different for Wilder Brothers.

“I think it’s going to be received really well, just because it’s a place for guys to come hang out,” she said. “This will even more help produce a community for the 30-, 40-something guy here in Owasso that wants something cool to do.”

The Downings plan to move into their new space at the beginning of February, and then host a grand opening event at the beginning of March. More information can be found on Wilder Brothers’ Facebook page.

