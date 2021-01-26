Men’s adventure apparel store, Wilder Brothers, coming to Owasso’s Redbud District

Last June, Sara Downing opened Wild Ivy in Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District.
Her bohemian women’s clothing and home goods store, located inside the SEVEN6MAIN building, has grown in popularity among residents over the last seven months, bringing in shoppers of all ages to peruse her showroom of style.
Building on the success of Wild Ivy, Downing now has her focus set on new venture. She recently partnered with her husband Shane to open another clothing store right next door, but this time one catered to the male consumer.
The new shop, called Wilder Brothers, will serve as a men’s adventure apparel and goods store, offering a variety of items for those lads looking to build their wardrobe.
“We have a ton of men come through here (Wild Ivy) and always are saying, ‘When are you going to do something for guys?’” Sara said. “I think there’s a big need for it (Wilder Brothers) here in Owasso.”
Wilder Brothers will fill the space left vacant by Hillis Hollow Home Decor & Furnishings, which closed on Jan. 17 after operating out of SEVEN6MAIN just shy of two years.
The Downings’ new store will carry everything from casual and leisure wear to athletic and outdoor apparel. Other items will include bags, sunglasses, shoes, cologne and shaving supplies, camping equipment, knives and other household tools and more.
Sara and Shane plan to bring several locally owned vendors to the new shelves, including Vuori, Roark, Topo Designs, Free Fly Apparel, Howler Brothers and Outdoor Research, to name a few.
“From skating to fishing, biking, hiking, anything outdoors … trying to bring some really cool brands,” Sara said. “I think people are going to love them.”
Shane added, “I just like … not having to go to Tulsa or something to find a smaller outdoor store other than big boxes … bringing some of the smaller stuff that’s high quality that’s still not huge companies.”
When Sara first opened Wild Ivy, she said she chose SEVEN6MAIN to house her boutique to join her neighboring tenants in creating a thriving downtown district. She said it was no different for Wilder Brothers.
“I think it’s going to be received really well, just because it’s a place for guys to come hang out,” she said. “This will even more help produce a community for the 30-, 40-something guy here in Owasso that wants something cool to do.”
The Downings plan to move into their new space at the beginning of February, and then host a grand opening event at the beginning of March. More information can be found on Wilder Brothers’ Facebook page.