Meet Your Local: Trae and Tori Elias, Chinowth and Cohen Realtors

1. What role do you have with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors?
We are Realtor-associates, so we work with buyers who are looking for their perfect home, and we work with sellers who are ready to list their home for sale.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Being a Realtor is a relationship-based career. We love getting to know our clients and becoming friends with them throughout the process. It is very gratifying to find a family their “dream home” and to see when the kids start deciding who gets what bedroom. So fun!
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Trae can be found on the golf course at The Patriot. Tori would read a book a day if she had the time. As a family, we enjoy hiking, hanging out at The Patriot pool, and traveling (in pre-COVID times).
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Trae would love to play golf at St. Andrews. We both dream of sailing through the British Virgin Islands and exploring all the awesome beaches there.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Yellowstone,” “The Mandalorian” and OU football
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Italy has always been at the top of our list, but after experiencing the beauty of St. John and Jost Van Dyke last year, we really can’t wait to go back to that part of the Caribbean.
7. Tell us about your family.
We have been married for 16 years and met in our college physics class. We have two boys: Ty, a seventh grader at Owasso, and Blake, a second grader at Stone Canyon Elementary.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
All day! We try to do our best to not pick it up around the boys, but if it’s during contract negotiations, all bets are off.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Tori: When people don’t load their dishes (haha!). Trae: Levi Molini holing out some ridiculous golf shot every year in the club championship.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
The people! Owasso has been our home for the past four years, and we have met some of the nicest people here. It’s a town that has all that a big city offers, but it still feels like a small town.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
It’s all about perspective. The way you look at things can determine so much about your situation. I know it’s been especially tough the last six months, but trying to remember how blessed we are to be healthy and to live where we live with the ability to pursue our dreams is always a good reminder.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
If we’re going out, a nice steak from the Bull in the Alley is hard to beat, but if we’re at home, Tori’s homemade pasta & vodka sauce with her homemade bread. We like carbs!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
We were both pharmacists for 15 years before transitioning into real estate, so it’s safe to say we have heard and seen it all. It has given us tons of patience and empathy as you truly don’t realize what people are dealing with day in and day out.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Our daily Bible reading, our family and neighbors and vacations!
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
We have tried to keep things as normal as possible, watching our church online (Life.Church Owasso) until doors were back open. We began exploring places in Oklahoma we never knew about until we started looking for something to do closer to home. Mostly, we’ve tried to soak in all this extra time as a family, as we know the days are long and the years are short.
