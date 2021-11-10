Meet Your Local: Steven Walkingstick, Baptist Village of Owasso

1. What do you do at Baptist Village of Owasso?
I am the campus director.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Building relationships. This profession has allowed me the opportunity to have my life impacted, and hopefully impact, the lives of others in a positive, lasting way that I believe can’t be found in any other line of work.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love to be active and outdoors, whether that’s going for a jog, attending a football game or taking my kayak on a fishing trip.
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
A Canadian fly-in fishing vacation.
5. What's your favorite TV show?
“The Office.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Somewhere sunny and near the beach. I’ll say Costa Rica.
7. Tell us about your family.
I am the youngest of six children, and my oldest three siblings are adopted. I remind my mom as often as possible that she saved the best for last! I am a bachelor, but I have plenty of nieces and nephews that I get to spoil rotten and send home to their parents.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
I don’t even want to guess — too much!
9. What's your biggest pet peeve?
Ambiguity in communication. Whether the news is good, bad or somewhere in the middle, I appreciate someone who shoots straight. I could never make it in politics.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
The variety of things to do. Regardless of the season, there is always something fun to do right here.
11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
Seek God first in all things. So many times we turn to the Lord after exhausting other options, when a lot of heartache could have been avoided by being obedient to His will.
12. What's your favorite meal?
Crappie, fried potatoes and wild onions with scrambled eggs.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can build a fort out of household items better than anyone in the world (or at least that’s what my great-niece tells me).