Meet Your Local: Steven Walkingstick, Baptist Village of Owasso

1. What do you do at Baptist Village of Owasso?

I am the campus director.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

Building relationships. This profession has allowed me the opportunity to have my life impacted, and hopefully impact, the lives of others in a positive, lasting way that I believe can’t be found in any other line of work.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I love to be active and outdoors, whether that’s going for a jog, attending a football game or taking my kayak on a fishing trip.

4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?

A Canadian fly-in fishing vacation.

5. What's your favorite TV show?

“The Office.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Somewhere sunny and near the beach. I’ll say Costa Rica.

7. Tell us about your family.