Meet Your Local: Sarah Fox, Infinite30 Owasso

1. What do you do in your role at Infinite30?

I’m a licensed lifestyle coach.

2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?

I love helping people to be better versions of themselves.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I’m into movie marathons, video games and vintage fashion. You can find me at estate sales.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

Trekking any portion of the Great Wall of China.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

Anything in the realm of unique. I watched “Unsolved “Mysteries (1897) the morning I wrote this. I’m always up for “Mystery Science Theater.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Peru. I want to see Machi Picchu and the Sacred Valley.

7. Tell us about your family.