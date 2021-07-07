Meet Your Local: Sarah Fox, Infinite30 Owasso

1. What do you do in your role at Infinite30?
I’m a licensed lifestyle coach.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
I love helping people to be better versions of themselves.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I’m into movie marathons, video games and vintage fashion. You can find me at estate sales.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Trekking any portion of the Great Wall of China.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
Anything in the realm of unique. I watched “Unsolved “Mysteries (1897) the morning I wrote this. I’m always up for “Mystery Science Theater.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Peru. I want to see Machi Picchu and the Sacred Valley.
7. Tell us about your family.
There’s definitely not enough space. I’m one of 11 siblings.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
More often than recommended, I’m sure.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Texting and driving.
10. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
“Embrace the suck.” I heard it from someone during my Army times, and it’s helped me, even years later.
11. What’s your favorite meal?
Steaks at home. New York strip, green beans, sweet potatoes and bread.
12. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
Superb intuition. I can find your keys.
13. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My heating pad, music of any kind and my best friend.
14. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
I’m a natural homebody, so that didn’t disturb me too much. However, I’ve gained a new appreciation for my health. Without it, we don’t have much.