Meet Your Local: Rose Damilao-Miles - AAA Insurance, Owasso Boy Scouts

7. Tell us about your family.

My husband Brian and I have been married for 14 years. He is retired from the Army. We have two boys: Joshua, who joined the Army after graduating from Owasso in 2012, and Kobi, who just graduated this year, and earned his Eagle Scout and joined the Navy.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Being a volunteer, I could not count how many times; all I can say is my phone rings all day and I try answer it as much as I can.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

When I order to-go food at restaurant and they put the hot and the cold in the same bag.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

Coming from a different country (The Philippines), Owasso has been my home, and people are caring and giving to others. I owe a lot to my parents, Doug and Ludy Woodin, since they chose a great city, as well as my classmates, who guided me through my school years.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?