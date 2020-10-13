Meet Your Local: Rose Damilao-Miles - AAA Insurance, Owasso Boy Scouts

1. What do you do for work?
AAA Insurance account specialist. Our goal is to help our customers understand their coverages by reviewing each policy, retaining their business and providing great customer service.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do? When you know you have gone above and beyond and customers are happy with the service. I love hearing their wonderful stories about their families … and building long-lasting relationship with our members.
3. What do you do for fun outside of working at the church?
My husband and I try to take small trips when he is home, and I enjoy volunteering for the Boy Scouts in surrounding communities.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Visiting all military bases in the U.S.; I like seeing different structures and views on each landmark.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“The Big Bang Theory” always makes me laugh.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Paris and Europe. My husband said he would take me anywhere if I ever get my passport, which I’m working on.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband Brian and I have been married for 14 years. He is retired from the Army. We have two boys: Joshua, who joined the Army after graduating from Owasso in 2012, and Kobi, who just graduated this year, and earned his Eagle Scout and joined the Navy.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Being a volunteer, I could not count how many times; all I can say is my phone rings all day and I try answer it as much as I can.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When I order to-go food at restaurant and they put the hot and the cold in the same bag.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Coming from a different country (The Philippines), Owasso has been my home, and people are caring and giving to others. I owe a lot to my parents, Doug and Ludy Woodin, since they chose a great city, as well as my classmates, who guided me through my school years.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
If you’re successful in what you do, mentor others.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Seafood, and I recently began purchasing homegrown meat and vegetables.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I love to sing, especially 80’s music; I think it’s very healing.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Helping people in need, volunteering and fresh vegetables.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
Covid-19 was definitely an eye-opener for all of us. I stayed positive, continued volunteering and watched the Hallmark Channel; it’s the best!
