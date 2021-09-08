Meet Your Local: Philip John, Rejoice Christian School

1. What do you do at Rejoice?: I am the communications director.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?: Starting a new job, especially right out of college, is interesting because everything is new. My favorite part of the day is easily when I get to go into hallways, classrooms and cafeterias and take pictures of the smiling kids.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?: Not that it is the most fun, but outside of work, I am working on my MBA through ORU. For actual fun though, I enjoy hanging out with my friends, taking road trips and playing sports.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?: I think my biggest bucket list item would be sitting courtside at an NBA Finals game. I can’t imagine the thrill I would get! Maybe a player would dive into me and knock me over, and that sounds like a lot of fun.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?: There are a lot of shows that I enjoy, but my favorite show is probably “Psych.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?: I have been very fortunate to get to travel all around the world with my family. One place that I still very much want to visit is Greece. I have always been interested in Greek history, and it looks so beautiful.
7. Tell us about your family.: I am very close to my family. I have two older sisters who live back in Dallas.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?: To be completely honest, I get on my phone many times every day; part of it comes with the job. Handling social media for the school comes with a lot of phone time. However, I also enjoy texting my friends and family, and especially my girlfriend Jessica.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?: My biggest pet peeve is when people spell the word “okay” like “ok.”
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?: I enjoy how kind and charming everybody is. I feel very welcomed every time I am in the area.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?: The best advice I ever received was to stop relying on my own knowledge and strength, and to start trusting that God would provide for me.
12. What’s your favorite meal?: As much as I don’t like to admit it, because it sounds like a children’s answer, my favorite meal is still pizza.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?: The only unusual talent that I can think of is that I can flick my cheek and blow, and it will sound like a drip of water.