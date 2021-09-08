Meet Your Local: Philip John, Rejoice Christian School

1. What do you do at Rejoice?: I am the communications director.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?: Starting a new job, especially right out of college, is interesting because everything is new. My favorite part of the day is easily when I get to go into hallways, classrooms and cafeterias and take pictures of the smiling kids.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?: Not that it is the most fun, but outside of work, I am working on my MBA through ORU. For actual fun though, I enjoy hanging out with my friends, taking road trips and playing sports.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?: I think my biggest bucket list item would be sitting courtside at an NBA Finals game. I can’t imagine the thrill I would get! Maybe a player would dive into me and knock me over, and that sounds like a lot of fun.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?: There are a lot of shows that I enjoy, but my favorite show is probably “Psych.”