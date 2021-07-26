Meet Your Local: Owasson Tyler Wick, Scoop Soldiers

1. What do you do for work?

Scoop Soldiers.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

All the time spent with the puppies!

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I play hockey.

4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?

Skydiving.

5. What's your favorite TV show?

“The Office.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Paris, France.

7. Tell us about your family.

I have a mother and two brothers; we are extremely close. One lives in Broken Arrow and the other in Colorado. I am the oldest.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

More than once and less than a million.