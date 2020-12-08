Meet Your Local: Owasson Tony Woods, ConocoPhillips

1. What do you do for work?

I’m an internal IT auditor at ConocoPhillips.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

Having the opportunity to help ensure the integrity of company assets.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I like to lift weights and workout; it’s cathartic for me. Also, spend time with my family.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

I’d like to spend time traveling across the U.S. in a travel trailer.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

“NCIS.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Probably back to Japan. I was stationed there with the Navy and loved it.

7. Tell us about your family.