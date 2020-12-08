Meet Your Local: Owasson Tony Woods, ConocoPhillips

1. What do you do for work?
I’m an internal IT auditor at ConocoPhillips.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Having the opportunity to help ensure the integrity of company assets.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I like to lift weights and workout; it’s cathartic for me. Also, spend time with my family.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I’d like to spend time traveling across the U.S. in a travel trailer.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“NCIS.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Probably back to Japan. I was stationed there with the Navy and loved it.
7. Tell us about your family.
I’m married to my Desert Storm pen pal, Kristi. We have three children, two boys and a girl. Our youngest is in his junior year of high school, and the other two have graduated and are attending RSU and TCC. My wife is a writer and is in the process of finishing a book.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Way too much!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Dishonesty and lack of respect for other people’s time.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
We enjoy that it’s close enough to the “big city,” but yet far enough away to have a country feel.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
There are only two things in your life that cannot be taken from you: your honor and integrity. You have to willingly relinquish them.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
A nice big ribeye steak with a lobster bisque soup.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can pick things up with my toes; they’re pretty dexterous.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
I’d say God, family and the freedom that we have in this country paid for by my brothers and sisters in the military.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Maintaining the status quo, working and working out. Plus, I’m finishing up my bachelor’s degree, so that keeps me very busy as well.
