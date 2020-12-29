Meet Your Local: Owasson Ray Harrison - Warren Cat, Buffalo Wild Wings

1. What do you do for work?
I’m a product support salesman at Warren Cat, and a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
At Warren, I enjoy learning new things about machines, relating with and talking with customers. At Buffalo, I enjoy cooking.
3. What do you for fun outside of work?
I enjoy fellowship with my friends, basketball and, of course, relaxing.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Attend a worship concert by Elevation Worship, Hillsong United or Life.Church Worship.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Grey’s Anatomy.”
6. If you could travel anywhere for vacation, where would you go?
Hawaii.
7. Tell us about your family.
All my family loves God, and is very friendly and easy to get along with. Cool fact: We’re all from the Bahamas! My daughter doesn’t know a stranger, and my son is very logical and an avid reader.
8. How often do you pick up your phone every day?
Including right now? Too much!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People who talk during a movie or TV show. And, people who drive with their bright lights on during the daytime. Please, stop all of this.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I love small towns/cities. It’s quiet, beautiful, lots of things to do, places to shop and eat, and isn’t too far from Tulsa and Broken Arrow, where there’s even more. But mostly, I love the small-town vibe.
11. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Career advice: “Do the job you want.” Marriage advice: “You’re not each other’s enemies.” And, “Marriage is like a PB&J. Peanut butter is whole on its own and serves in many ways. Jelly is the same. Seek and own your wholeness in Christ, and the Bread of Life will bring and keep you together.”
12. What’s your favorite meal?
General Tso’s sesame chicken.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I’m musically inclined.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
The word and presence of God, fellowship and Chinese food.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Psalms 91, faith and prayer.