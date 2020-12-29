Meet Your Local: Owasson Ray Harrison - Warren Cat, Buffalo Wild Wings

8. How often do you pick up your phone every day?

Including right now? Too much!

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

People who talk during a movie or TV show. And, people who drive with their bright lights on during the daytime. Please, stop all of this.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

I love small towns/cities. It’s quiet, beautiful, lots of things to do, places to shop and eat, and isn’t too far from Tulsa and Broken Arrow, where there’s even more. But mostly, I love the small-town vibe.

11. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

Career advice: “Do the job you want.” Marriage advice: “You’re not each other’s enemies.” And, “Marriage is like a PB&J. Peanut butter is whole on its own and serves in many ways. Jelly is the same. Seek and own your wholeness in Christ, and the Bread of Life will bring and keep you together.”

12. What’s your favorite meal?

General Tso’s sesame chicken.