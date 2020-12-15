Meet Your Local: Owasson Kelsey Morris, QuikTrip

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Way too often! I’m on it now responding to these questions!

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

When dishes get left in the sink or terrible drivers. Loud talkers and loud chewers are on the list too.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

The small-town vibes and not having to have the need to go to Tulsa for things. The people are great and always willing to lend a hand, if needed. Owasso takes care of its own.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

To always keep my promises and that the joy of life is in the journey.

12. What’s your favorite meal?

Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and white gravy, or any place my wife feels like eating that day.

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?

I have a lot of trivial knowledge about Tulsa, music and random other things.