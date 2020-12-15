Meet Your Local: Owasson Kelsey Morris, QuikTrip

1. What do you do for work?
I’m a trainer in the IT Department for QuikTrip.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Resolving issues for our stores so they can take care of our customers, and writing documentation for our analysts to troubleshoot technical problems.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Spend time with my wife, Kortney. Attend concerts and sporting events (Oklahoma State). Hang out with family and friends. Serving at Life.Church Owasso.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Travel to Ireland to see where my family came from and kiss the Blarney Stone.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Blue Bloods” or “The Voice.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I’d take my wife and go back to Maui or Colorado.
7. Tell us about your family.
I grew up in Sand Springs with my parents and sister. I moved to Owasso in 2012. My wife, Kortney, and I got married in 2015, and we have our Australian Shepherd dogs.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Way too often! I’m on it now responding to these questions!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When dishes get left in the sink or terrible drivers. Loud talkers and loud chewers are on the list too.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
The small-town vibes and not having to have the need to go to Tulsa for things. The people are great and always willing to lend a hand, if needed. Owasso takes care of its own.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
To always keep my promises and that the joy of life is in the journey.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and white gravy, or any place my wife feels like eating that day.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I have a lot of trivial knowledge about Tulsa, music and random other things.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Mentors. They invest in me personally, professionally, mentally and spiritually. Dogs. There has never been a day in my life when I haven’t had a dog to come home to. And photos. I love pictures. I love how they capture history, traditions and family moments.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
It was tough at first. I am an extrovert who feeds off of being around others. I found ways to stay connected to those people I need in my life. Thank God for technology like Zoom and FaceTime!
