Meet Your Local: Owasson Diana Triplett, Robertson Tires

1. What do you do for work?
I’m the office manager for Robertson Tire Co., and have been there for almost 39 years. I work in the corporate office in Tulsa and wear many hats.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I love working with people and the family atmosphere. The Robertsons are a good Christian family, and I absolutely feel a part of it.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I spend time at home with my husband and dog. I love to cook and bake. Before COVID put so many things on hold this year, I loved doing things with my friends, traveling, going to Branson and watching movies.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I don’t know how unique it is, but I want to go to Hawaii, and then I will have been to all 50 states.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I love the shows on the Food Network, but my all-time favorite TV show is “Everybody Loves Raymond. I’ve seen every episode over and over again.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I’ve been several places already: Europe three times, several cruises and all over the U.S., but I’ve really wanted to go on one of those beautiful Canadian train tours and also a riverboat cruise.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband has been retired from Robertson Tire for almost three years after 20 years with the company. My Cocker Spaniel’s name is Opie. My mom is 82 and lives right next door to me. My daughter works for me in the office, and my husband’s two daughters live in Seattle. We have nine grandchildren and one great grandson. My brother and his family live in Columbus, Ohio.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Not near as much as some people, because I don’t have Facebook; I don’t have time for that. Maybe just a text now and then.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
It used to be having sweet tea given to me at a food place when I wanted plain tea, back when I drank tea. Now it’s probably drivers who don’t signal or who drive below the speed limit in the fast lane.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I lived all my life in Tulsa until 2004 when we built our home in Owasso. That was right at the time that they were building up Smith Farm and everything was exploding in Owasso. I love the community feeling and the people. I feel safe here.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
My parents always told me that even when you have hard days, stick with a job. Show stability and be committed. I believe my whole upbringing has taught me to be faithful and trustworthy.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
I love lobster at Outback Steakhouse, but I don’t get that very often. It might have to be my homemade meatloaf or chili. And I love to make biscuits and sausage gravy for breakfast on weekends. Blue & Gold sausage is the best!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I like to think it’s my cooking, but it’s probably more my ability to find something that’s out of balance. I’m pretty good at bookkeeping.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
God overall, and family, my dog and my friends. Next would probably be my double oven.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Since my husband just finished chemo treatment in March for lung cancer, I’ve had to be very careful. It could easily be fatal for him. But I’ve also had to work through almost all of it. I try my best to wear a mask around other people and I use anti-bacterial wipes all the time.