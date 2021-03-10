Meet Your Local: Owasson Brad Chambers, Central Tube & Bar

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

277.

9. What's your biggest pet peeve?

Smacking, loud crunching and crackling.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

The safe, family-friendly environment with a little/big-town feel.

11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?

Success does not come without sacrifice. Also, if you play big, you will have haters. The only way to not have haters is to play so small that no one notices.

12. What's your favorite meal?

Hasty Bake grilled food.

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?

I’m a singer and bass player.

14. What are three things you couldn't live without?

Gym, music and chill time.

15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

Expanding my mind and learning to be more innovative and accepting to change, and also reading a lot more.