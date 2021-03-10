Meet Your Local: Owasson Brad Chambers, Central Tube & Bar

1. What do you do for work?
Business development manager for 20 years at Central Tube & Bar, and an entrepreneur.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Adding value to other people’s lives and building relationships with people.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Go to the Optimal Fitness gym.
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
Own a well-equipped home gym.
5. What's your favorite TV show?
“Empire” on Netflix.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Norway.
7. Tell us about your family.
We are a blended family. My wife, Heidi, is a dental hygienist and an entrepreneur; our daughter, Chloe, is 18 years old and a freshman cheerleader for Drury University studying nursing; and our son, Weston, is 12 years old, active in multiple sports and loves doing back flips.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
277.
9. What's your biggest pet peeve?
Smacking, loud crunching and crackling.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
The safe, family-friendly environment with a little/big-town feel.
11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
Success does not come without sacrifice. Also, if you play big, you will have haters. The only way to not have haters is to play so small that no one notices.
12. What's your favorite meal?
Hasty Bake grilled food.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I’m a singer and bass player.
14. What are three things you couldn't live without?
Gym, music and chill time.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Expanding my mind and learning to be more innovative and accepting to change, and also reading a lot more.