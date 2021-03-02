Meet Your Local: Owasson Alan Yowell, Craftsmen Resources

1. What do you
do for work?I’m a regional sales manager for Craftsmen Resources. The company provides construction manpower.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?I love helping construction companies man projects of all sizes. I love the relationships I build with these businesses and the people we have manning the projects who are safe, reliable and productive.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?I love sports, so watching and playing sports is my favorite pastime. I play basketball a few mornings a week with a group of guys at First Church in Owasso. I also play church league softball.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?Going to The Masters Tournament. It’s a great event and is probably my second favorite sporting event outside of the Super Bowl.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?First of all, almost any sport that is on TV at the time, but an actual show would be “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Andy Sandberg is hilarious!
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?I’m not much of a traveler or dreamer. I usually use my vacation time from work to see family during the holidays or take a summer vacation with the family (we like going to the beach). With that being said, probably a really nice or famous beach, maybe in Australia?
7. Tell us about
your family.My wife, Amy (we got married at 20 on spring break of our sophomore year of college) had our first child six years later. Austin, our oldest, is 13 now and plays competitive soccer, just made all-region band, is in the national junior honor society and just made the pole vault team. Anderson, our middle son, is 11 and is a football and lacrosse standout who loves to draw and create things. Alec, our youngest, 9, is usually the center of attention and just started lacrosse. We also have a dog named Abby who is an Aussiedoodle.
8. How often do
you think you pick
up your phone
every day?I use my phone for work, so I am constantly on it talking to our territory sales managers and clients. At home, I try to stay off it, but admittedly pick it up and look at it more than I should.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?I’m pretty laid back, but I’m somewhat annoyed at work by laziness and bad communication. I also don’t like fuzzy things. I don’t want to touch them, and I don’t want them near me. Similarly, I hate Q-Tips and won’t let one near my ears to clean out earwax.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
It’s big enough to have most of the things you need in town, but still small enough to not feel like you are in the big city. It’s also close enough to Tulsa that if you want some big-city experiences, you can drive there in a reasonable amount of time.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?My father gave me a ton of advice growing up, which has helped me become a successful adult — really a lot of life-lesson type advice and how to handle life from the big things to the small things. The best is to have priorities and mostly to prioritize God first, family second and work third.
12. What’s your favorite meal?Just about anything my wife cooks; she’s fantastic. If I had to pick one, I would say that her roast with corn casserole and broccoli cheese rice would be the winner. Also, her homemade sopaipilla cheesecake for dessert.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?Not much here, other than sports-related talents. I do love to laugh and I do love dad jokes, so I’m kind of known for “bad” dad jokes, but most of my friends would say I’m not talented at that, even though they laugh. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they are laughing with me or at me.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live withoutI’ll say (dad joke alert) air, water and food.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?To be honest, I have not changed my life very much. I have not missed a day of work, and I go to work every day, not remotely. I still go to the store and everywhere else I went beforehand. The biggest letdown was that we didn’t go see family for the holidays just to be safe and not to get any of them sick.