Meet Your Local: Owasson Alan Yowell, Craftsmen Resources

It’s big enough to have most of the things you need in town, but still small enough to not feel like you are in the big city. It’s also close enough to Tulsa that if you want some big-city experiences, you can drive there in a reasonable amount of time.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?My father gave me a ton of advice growing up, which has helped me become a successful adult — really a lot of life-lesson type advice and how to handle life from the big things to the small things. The best is to have priorities and mostly to prioritize God first, family second and work third.

12. What’s your favorite meal?Just about anything my wife cooks; she’s fantastic. If I had to pick one, I would say that her roast with corn casserole and broccoli cheese rice would be the winner. Also, her homemade sopaipilla cheesecake for dessert.

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?Not much here, other than sports-related talents. I do love to laugh and I do love dad jokes, so I’m kind of known for “bad” dad jokes, but most of my friends would say I’m not talented at that, even though they laugh. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they are laughing with me or at me.