Meet Your Local: Miles Marlar, Owasso Recreation & Culture Department

1. What do you do for the City of Owasso?

I am the facilities manager of the City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department. My team and I maintain the vegetation within the Redbud District. We also plan and help execute the special events the City puts on.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

I enjoy the level of responsibility my position requires and the flexibility to work outside all year while balancing inner office work.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I enjoy wrenching on my project vehicles and spending as much time as I can in water.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

One of my bucket list items is to sail from the west coast of the states, down along South America, seeing all I can of the Southern Pacific Islands, and end up in Australia.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

I have not had cable TV in a long time, but I really enjoyed the show “Last Man Standing.”