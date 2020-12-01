Meet Your Local: Miles Marlar, Owasso Recreation & Culture Department

1. What do you do for the City of Owasso?
I am the facilities manager of the City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department. My team and I maintain the vegetation within the Redbud District. We also plan and help execute the special events the City puts on.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy the level of responsibility my position requires and the flexibility to work outside all year while balancing inner office work.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I enjoy wrenching on my project vehicles and spending as much time as I can in water.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
One of my bucket list items is to sail from the west coast of the states, down along South America, seeing all I can of the Southern Pacific Islands, and end up in Australia.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I have not had cable TV in a long time, but I really enjoyed the show “Last Man Standing.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would like to spend some time in the Cook Islands.
7. Tell us about your family.
I was born and raised in Owasso, so most of my family is still here. The most notable person of my family would be my late grandmother, Pat Marlar. She worked for the City back in the ’80s, I believe, serving on the council and even as mayor in the ’90s at some point.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Working outside and away from my desktop, I use my phone a lot for work, so 137 times a day?
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
My biggest pet peeve would be cleaning up behind someone else, be it litter or finishing a job they half-heartedly did.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I enjoy the small-town feel the two communities offer.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Nothing is permanent, so anything can be fixed.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
My favorite meal would be chicken and dumplings.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I don’t believe it’s a talent, but others point out that I’m pretty good at fixing most things. I’m more mechanically inclined than creative.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A project to work on, a body of water to swim in or at least float in and sunshine.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Thankfully, working for the City, my employment has not been affected, but I am a homebody, so socially distancing has not changed my life much at all. I do miss going to the movies and enjoying some popcorn.
