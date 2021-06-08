Meet Your Local: Michael Huerta, Christian Brothers Automotive Owasso

New Zealand.

7. Tell us about your family.

I’m married to my high school sweetheart, Kendall. We both grew up and graduated in Owasso, so we knew we wanted to stay close and start our family around here. We have two beautiful daughters, Adleigh and Alaina. They are our little soccer and basketball players. We also have a big puppy that we adopted last year named Birdie.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Way too many times to count, but in my defense it’s over 90% business.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Not giving full attention to someone you are in a conversation with.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?

My family and I moved here in 1995, so we have seen a lot of growth and change. During those times, you still feel like you are in a safe town. It’s nice being able to still run into people you went to school with or usually just see at church, while at the same time having opportunities to meet so many more people and start new relationships.