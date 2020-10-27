Meet Your Local: McKenzie Dildy, Arubah Community Clinic

1. What role do you have at Arubah Community Clinic?
As the director of development, I am responsible for donor relations, community involvement, event coordination, marketing and business development.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
What I enjoy the most, is hearing the impact that our clinic has on the patients we serve. I also enjoy being able to spread the awareness of our mission to those in the community.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I am an avid outdoorsman and adrenaline junkie. I enjoy things such as rock climbing, motocross, scuba diving, backpacking and skydiving, just to name a few.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Climb Mount Everest as well as complete the remainder of the Seven Summits.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“The Office.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Europe is at the top of my list. My wife and I are planning a trip in 2022 to visit Greece, Italy, Switzerland, France and Spain.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife’s name is Kelsey. She is the most hardworking, loving and selfless woman I know. She works as an advocate manager at Tulsa CASA. We are expecting our first child in April 2021. I’m pretty excited that he is a boy! We also have a Siberian husky named Ino.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
According to my iPhone’s statistics, I pick it up on average 80 times per day. I also use it for work, so it depends on how many calls/texts/emails I receive.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People who do not live life to the fullest. Life is made to enjoy adventures, not just boring mundane routines.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
The community of people that resides here. Most everyone is friendly and willing to help others in need.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
“Love people, use things.”
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Grilled lamb chops, garlic chunky mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can wiggle my ears, I’m artistic and I have the ability to push my body past its normal limits.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Coffee, adventure and my wife’s cooking.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
By not living in fear. I have faith that the Lord has a plan.
