Meet Your Local: McKenzie Dildy, Arubah Community Clinic

1. What role do you have at Arubah Community Clinic?

As the director of development, I am responsible for donor relations, community involvement, event coordination, marketing and business development.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

What I enjoy the most, is hearing the impact that our clinic has on the patients we serve. I also enjoy being able to spread the awareness of our mission to those in the community.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I am an avid outdoorsman and adrenaline junkie. I enjoy things such as rock climbing, motocross, scuba diving, backpacking and skydiving, just to name a few.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

Climb Mount Everest as well as complete the remainder of the Seven Summits.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

“The Office.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?