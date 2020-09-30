Meet Your Local: Mariah Joy Arnold, Wild Ivy

1. What role do you have at Wild Ivy?

I am the supervisor.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

My favorite part of the job is probably helping people find an outfit that they feel really confident in. Sometimes I’ll encourage them to try on something out of their comfort zone, and they end up loving it!

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

If I’m not at work, I am doing school online. When I’m not doing school, I am finishing my novel. When I’m not doing either of those things, I’m probably sleeping.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

I would say sky diving, but I actually just did that a couple months ago with my boyfriend. It was exciting! So, next up is probably bungee jumping.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

I can only pick one? I love “New Girl,” but I also just finished “The Office,” so, it’s probably a tie between those two. I also highly recommend “Jericho,” “Westworld” and “Yellowstone.”