Meet Your Local: Mariah Joy Arnold, Wild Ivy

1. What role do you have at Wild Ivy?
I am the supervisor.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
My favorite part of the job is probably helping people find an outfit that they feel really confident in. Sometimes I’ll encourage them to try on something out of their comfort zone, and they end up loving it!
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
If I’m not at work, I am doing school online. When I’m not doing school, I am finishing my novel. When I’m not doing either of those things, I’m probably sleeping.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I would say sky diving, but I actually just did that a couple months ago with my boyfriend. It was exciting! So, next up is probably bungee jumping.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I can only pick one? I love “New Girl,” but I also just finished “The Office,” so, it’s probably a tie between those two. I also highly recommend “Jericho,” “Westworld” and “Yellowstone.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I’d either spend some more time in Rome or explore Fiji.
7. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Way too much. I hate that I use it so often. I usually take monthly breaks from social media for a couple days. I would highly recommend that.
8. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Loud chewing and unnecessary negativity or a bad attitude.
9. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Honestly? El Fogon: my favorite restaurant ever. If you haven’t had it, you should.
10. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
It’s a common saying, but my grandpa always reminded me, “If your dreams don’t scare you a little, they probably aren’t big enough.”
11. What’s your favorite meal?
Is chips and queso considered a meal?
12. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can talk with my mouth closed and you’ll still hear me. Very bizarre, I know, and I couldn’t tell you where I learned it.
13. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Queso, my puppy, Romeo, and human connection.
14. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
Lots of FaceTime and virtual therapy. You can still take care of yourself even in your home. And honestly, the introvert in me wasn’t too upset about quarantine.
