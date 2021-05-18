Meet Your Local: Lyn Phares, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce

1. What do you do in your role at Collinsville Chamber?
I support the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and I plan, organize and oversee a range of services and events for Chamber members.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Being able to plan and organize events that our community will enjoy and that will bring people together.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I enjoy being with my family, working in my yard in the summer and cross-stitching in the winter.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
To go to an all-inclusive resort somewhere warm by a beach.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
My husband and I enjoy watching crime shows, such as “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “NCIS New Orleans” and “NCIS Los Angeles.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Paris. I’ve been blessed to be able to travel there twice, and I dream of going back.
7. Tell us about your family.
I have two sons, ages 31 and 17, and a daughter, age 20. My husband and I have been married for 21 years.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
A lot. I use it for work.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Rude people.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
I love that it has most everything we need but still feels like a small town.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
My daughter says I taught her to always be herself, and if someone doesn’t like it, she’s strong enough to not need them.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Steak, steamed veggies and rolls (basically Logan’s).
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I have an extremely sensitive eye for detail. This has always driven my kids crazy, because I’m always telling them to fix some tiny detail that’s out of place; they always tell me no one but me sees it.