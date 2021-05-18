Meet Your Local: Lyn Phares, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce

7. Tell us about your family.

I have two sons, ages 31 and 17, and a daughter, age 20. My husband and I have been married for 21 years.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

A lot. I use it for work.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Rude people.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?

I love that it has most everything we need but still feels like a small town.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

My daughter says I taught her to always be herself, and if someone doesn’t like it, she’s strong enough to not need them.

12. What’s your favorite meal?

Steak, steamed veggies and rolls (basically Logan’s).

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?