Meet Your Local: Laura McElhany, The Lawn Fairy

1. What do you do at your business?

I established The Lawn Fairy in order to meet the celebration needs of those in our community. I take pride in providing personalized, custom lawn displays for the special events of our clients. Our signs are large, bright and eye-catching.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

I absolutely love to hear about the joy that our displays bring to recipients. When I setup a lawn sign, my primary goal was to make sure that person feels special and celebrated; that is important to me. I especially enjoy the photos and reveal videos sent from my clients, which include giant smiles in front of our work.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

My family is very active with youth sports. I enjoy coaching my daughter’s recreational soccer team in Owasso, in addition to watching my sons play sports for the Tulsa Junior Oilers hockey program, tackle football with the future Owasso Rams and T-ball with Collinsville’s Youth Baseball league.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?