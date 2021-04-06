Meet Your Local: Laura McElhany, The Lawn Fairy

1. What do you do at your business?
I established The Lawn Fairy in order to meet the celebration needs of those in our community. I take pride in providing personalized, custom lawn displays for the special events of our clients. Our signs are large, bright and eye-catching.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I absolutely love to hear about the joy that our displays bring to recipients. When I setup a lawn sign, my primary goal was to make sure that person feels special and celebrated; that is important to me. I especially enjoy the photos and reveal videos sent from my clients, which include giant smiles in front of our work.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
My family is very active with youth sports. I enjoy coaching my daughter’s recreational soccer team in Owasso, in addition to watching my sons play sports for the Tulsa Junior Oilers hockey program, tackle football with the future Owasso Rams and T-ball with Collinsville’s Youth Baseball league.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I would like to take my husband on a road trip through New England to explore our nation’s colonial history.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I’m totally a cooking show fanatic. My favorites would either be “Chopped” or any shows among the “Baking Championship” series. I am fascinated with competitive cooking.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I have a degree in English Education. As a former high school English teacher for Owasso, I would personally love to visit William Shakespeare’s birthplace along with the Globe Theatre and explore the history behind one of the greatest playwrights of all time.
7. Tell us about your family.
I am married to my college sweetheart, Johnathan, and the proud mother of three children. My mom and sister are both residents of Owasso and my husband’s family is local to Skiatook. I have three nephews in the Owasso school district and two nieces in the Collinsville school district.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Our business is non-contact, with orders exclusively handled online or via the phone. I believe that I maintain a healthy balance between great customer service and being unplugged for family time.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
I highly dislike it when people pass quick judgement without taking the time to educate themselves on said person or situation.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I grew up in Owasso and love the small-town feel of the area, while enjoying the benefits of the growth that our community has seen. Friday Night Lights at the Owasso stadium is a personal favorite for our family.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Do not be so afraid of dying that you forget to truly live.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Snow Crab with a side of buttery mashed potatoes is my favorite meal.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I have a pretty sharp memory, especially with remembering names and reminding my husband where he left his car keys and wallet last.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My family, my church community and an oscillating fan running while I sleep.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?