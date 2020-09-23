Meet Your Local: Kynna Sebert, Broad Leaf Oils

1. What role do you have at Broad Leaf Oils?
Budtender
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I love helping the community treat their medical conditions. My favorite part is hearing our customers say it worked and they felt some form of relief.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Outside of work I attend other canna events with friends. I enjoy gaining more knowledge about what I am doing every day. I enjoy going to the lake and going on random road trips.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Bungee jumping.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I rarely watch TV, but I love music and I’m constantly listening. If I had to choose anything on TV, I would say American Horror Story and Greys Anatomy.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I have always wanted to go to Italy.
7. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
I feel like my phone is a part of my wardrobe. I am always looking for something new to try at work or some more information to give the customers and if I’m not doing that I’m listening to music or scrolling social media or planning my next trip to an event.
8. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
1. Chaos in a professional setting. 2. Not being able to help someone.
9. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
There is always a chance for progression and growth. The community is amazing and the resources available is outstanding.
10. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
1. Let go and let God. 2. “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
11. What’s your favorite meal?
All Mexican food.
12. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
Na.
13. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
God, family and friends.
14. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
Luckily, work has continued and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
