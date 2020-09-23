Meet Your Local: Kynna Sebert, Broad Leaf Oils

I feel like my phone is a part of my wardrobe. I am always looking for something new to try at work or some more information to give the customers and if I’m not doing that I’m listening to music or scrolling social media or planning my next trip to an event.

8. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

1. Chaos in a professional setting. 2. Not being able to help someone.

9. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

There is always a chance for progression and growth. The community is amazing and the resources available is outstanding.

10. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

1. Let go and let God. 2. “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

11. What’s your favorite meal?

All Mexican food.

12. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?

Na.

13. What are three things you couldn’t live without?