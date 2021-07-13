Meet Your Local: Kim Castaldi, Owasso Public Schools

1. What do you do at Owasso Public Schools?
I am the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. I oversee instruction, special services and fine arts.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I have always been a champion for students, and in my current position I get to do that on a much larger scale. I also love to help people reach their full potential. When you see the light bulb go on for someone, there is not a better feeling.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I am a voracious reader. I love to read anything from fiction, nonfiction or even the back of a cereal box. I also love spending time with my family. We love to visit places like the zoo or a museum.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
My husband and I want to go see a Formula One race in Monaco, France.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I don’t think I have a favorite, but I love anything that makes me laugh or something historical. I just finished Downton Abbey and loved it.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I have always wanted to take my mom to Australia. Maybe someday!
7. Tell us about your family.
I have been married to my husband, Rick, for 24 years. Our daughter is 19 years old and will be going to OSUIT in the fall. Our son is 17 and will be a senior this year.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
I am really trying to pick it up less often, but it is a work in progress. That being said, I always want to be available to anyone who needs help.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Whining. Theodore Roosevelt said, “Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.” I couldn’t have said it better.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I love that Owasso still feels like a small town even though it has grown so much.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
My dad was always one to give the best advice. He told me, “Treat others how you want to be treated,” and I have tried to live that way ever since.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Mexican food; I could eat it every day.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
People say that they would choose me to be on a trivia team.
I have a lot of random knowledge about many different things.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My faith, my family and my friends. Coffee is a close fourth.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
Someone told him it was an “egg-cellent” idea.