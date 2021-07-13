Meet Your Local: Kim Castaldi, Owasso Public Schools

I have always wanted to take my mom to Australia. Maybe someday!

7. Tell us about your family.

I have been married to my husband, Rick, for 24 years. Our daughter is 19 years old and will be going to OSUIT in the fall. Our son is 17 and will be a senior this year.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

I am really trying to pick it up less often, but it is a work in progress. That being said, I always want to be available to anyone who needs help.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Whining. Theodore Roosevelt said, “Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.” I couldn’t have said it better.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

I love that Owasso still feels like a small town even though it has grown so much.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?