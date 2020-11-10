Meet Your Local: Katie Watkins, Walgreens

1. What do you do for work?
I’m a pharmacy tech at Walgreens.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy helping and interacting the patients.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Watch TV, going out to eat, and going for walks.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I’ve always wanted to go to Japan.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Friends.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Other than Japan, I’ve always wanted to go to Italy.
7. Tell us about your family.
I live with my husband, and he works at the Chamber of Commerce here in Owasso. We have lived here about nine months now.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Probably at least three of four times a day? I pick it up a lot.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Extreme couponing. It’s very time consuming and some people who do it stockpile a lot of product that others might need.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I love all the options. The shopping and good choices are many! I also like the Redbud Festival Park.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I’ve ever received was to just keep trying. No matter how hard it is, or how impossible it is, just to keep trying.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Asian: It’s good in general!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
It’s secret to most people, but I can sing very well.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Ice cream, my phone, and my husband.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
Because he felt like crossing the road. Why do we gotta question it?
