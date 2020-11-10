Meet Your Local: Katie Watkins, Walgreens

1. What do you do for work?

I’m a pharmacy tech at Walgreens.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

I enjoy helping and interacting the patients.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

Watch TV, going out to eat, and going for walks.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

I’ve always wanted to go to Japan.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

“Friends.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Other than Japan, I’ve always wanted to go to Italy.

7. Tell us about your family.

I live with my husband, and he works at the Chamber of Commerce here in Owasso. We have lived here about nine months now.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?