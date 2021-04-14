Meet Your Local: Justin Burns, Coldwell Banker

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

My grandmother taught me that if you take the time to listen to someone and truly care about who they are and what they are saying, you will be well respected in life.

12. What’s your favorite meal?

My wife is a great cook, so this is a hard one. I love giant breakfasts (the bigger the feast in the morning, the more energized I feel for the day).

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?

I have been trained to be a professional balloon animal artist. I was once held captive in a party store; 1,500 balloon poodles later, and that guy surrendered. The squeaking drove him mad, and I only got bit by a poodle once.

14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?

Since most people who know me assume I will say my faith and family, I’ll say coffee, loud music in the car while I’m driving alone and laughter.

15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

We have always been focused on using our business to help people, so this year allowed us to expand on that with the chance to help others through transitioning them out of challenging circumstances with housing, erasing financial hardship through selling homes and being a friend and helper.