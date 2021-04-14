Meet Your Local: Justin Burns, Coldwell Banker

1. What do you do at Coldwell?
I am the team lead for the atHOME Team. We help people manage the strategy and process of buying and selling residential, commercial, business and land aspects of real estate.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Because we are hands-on and not afraid to cover a large area, we get to see amazing places all over northeastern Oklahoma, meet great people and experience the unique aspects of many cities, towns and rural areas.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I really enjoy making old things new. I restore furniture, revive old hand tools and renovate houses. It’s rewarding to see the transformation process of hard work and imagination.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I have always wanted to take my wife, Julie, to Australia and visit the Outback. We will get there some day!
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
My whole family watches “The Curse of Oak Island.” It’s about a family who has an adventure hunting for an old treasure. We feel like that is what we do in real estate: have adventures and find “treasure” for buyers and sellers.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
In addition to my Aussie trek, I’d love to go to Wales with Julie. It’s a very unique place that meshes together several cultures and traditions, and is filled with history and mystery.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife and I have been married 15 years this year. We have two elementary-aged boys whom we homeschool and take on some of our adventures. We also have a huge Labrador named Bear (Theodore Bear Burns to be exact), and three cats: Oreo, Leo and Earl Grey.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
I believe my record is 120 calls in one day. But on most days, it’s 30-50 times per day. I really value communication with my clients, my transaction partners and my community contacts.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People who don’t pick up their phone, a lack of napkins, the fact that Apple took away the headphone jack (thanks Steve — not!) and ice cream cones with air pockets.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I enjoy that the area is growing so quickly, and that we have a very friendly culture. It’s a great place to work and do life, and it’s apparent for people moving in that our quality of life is very high.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
My grandmother taught me that if you take the time to listen to someone and truly care about who they are and what they are saying, you will be well respected in life.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
My wife is a great cook, so this is a hard one. I love giant breakfasts (the bigger the feast in the morning, the more energized I feel for the day).
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I have been trained to be a professional balloon animal artist. I was once held captive in a party store; 1,500 balloon poodles later, and that guy surrendered. The squeaking drove him mad, and I only got bit by a poodle once.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Since most people who know me assume I will say my faith and family, I’ll say coffee, loud music in the car while I’m driving alone and laughter.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
We have always been focused on using our business to help people, so this year allowed us to expand on that with the chance to help others through transitioning them out of challenging circumstances with housing, erasing financial hardship through selling homes and being a friend and helper.