Meet Your Local: Johnny Peterson, Owasso Fire Marshal

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Between work and personal, it’s way too often!

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

People who speed up to run yellow lights.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

I enjoy not having to go outside the area for much of anything. We have a great community to live in and raise a family.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

Enjoy your children while they are young, because they grow up way to quickly.

12. What’s your favorite meal?

Thanksgiving with turkey, dressing and all the fixings.

14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?

My wife, kids and grandkids are the light of my life.

15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

Trying to follow CDC guidelines and still enjoy life as much as possible.