Meet Your Local: Johnny Peterson, Owasso Fire Marshal

1. What role do you have at the Owasso FD?
I am the fire marshal. My responsibilities include: code enforcement, fire investigations, plan reviews for new construction and remodels, building inspections, public education and investigations of citizen complaints.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy fire investigation and working on projects with the other city departments.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I enjoy camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with family.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I would like to drive a NASCAR at a super speedway.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Emergency” and “Yellowstone.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would like to go to Ireland.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife Amy and I have been together for 36 years. We have three children and four grandchildren.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Between work and personal, it’s way too often!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People who speed up to run yellow lights.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I enjoy not having to go outside the area for much of anything. We have a great community to live in and raise a family.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Enjoy your children while they are young, because they grow up way to quickly.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Thanksgiving with turkey, dressing and all the fixings.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My wife, kids and grandkids are the light of my life.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Trying to follow CDC guidelines and still enjoy life as much as possible.
