Meet Your Local: Johnathon Shepherd, EAGLE OPS Foundation

To take my wife Jessica with me to the old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Venice, Italy. Both places I visited while on active duty in the Marine Corps.

7. Tell us about your family.

My wife, Jessica, and I have been together since the sixth grade. We met on the school bus, and she has not been able to get rid of me since. This year, we will celebrate 23 years of marriage and 31 years together. Our son, Justin, is 18 years old and will graduate as a distinguished graduate this year from Owasso High School.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Way too many!

9. What's your biggest pet peeve?

People who don’t do what they say they are going to do.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

We first moved to Owasso for the awesome opportunities that the school system provided our son. But over the last 13 years, we have grown to love the area so much that we rarely leave town. We love that it has a small-town feel, but most all of the amenities of a big city.