Meet Your Local: Johnathon Shepherd, EAGLE OPS Foundation

1. What do you do for work?
I am a business development manager at Global Information Systems. As a technology company, we specialize in developing and managing software and technology solutions to help our customers manage their projects.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I love the ability to be a solutions provider using technology to find or design a better, more efficient way of doing what our customers must get done.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I am a founding partner of the EAGLE OPS Foundation, which focuses on assisting service members and veterans with social connections and resources to help them make a successful transition home. Additionally, I enjoy training Brazilian jiujitsu at Clinch Martial Arts Academy with my wife and son.
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
To own a deep-sea charter boat and be a fishing captain.
5. What's your favorite TV show?
I don’t watch TV other than watching the UFC.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
To take my wife Jessica with me to the old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Venice, Italy. Both places I visited while on active duty in the Marine Corps.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife, Jessica, and I have been together since the sixth grade. We met on the school bus, and she has not been able to get rid of me since. This year, we will celebrate 23 years of marriage and 31 years together. Our son, Justin, is 18 years old and will graduate as a distinguished graduate this year from Owasso High School.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Way too many!
9. What's your biggest pet peeve?
People who don’t do what they say they are going to do.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
We first moved to Owasso for the awesome opportunities that the school system provided our son. But over the last 13 years, we have grown to love the area so much that we rarely leave town. We love that it has a small-town feel, but most all of the amenities of a big city.
11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
“Do what you say you're going to do.”
12. What's your favorite meal?
Pot roast with lots of veggies, especially those small potatoes and tiny carrots!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I’m a pretty good woodworker. I have built a large portion of our home and patio furniture.
14. What are three things you couldn't live without?
My wife, Jessica, warm clothes and warm socks (did I mention I hate being cold?).
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
We built out our home office and have been rocking it like a boss. Adapt and overcome just like the Marine Corps taught me!