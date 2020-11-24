Meet Your Local: Joel Pepin, Rejoice Christian School superintendent

1. What do you do at Rejoice Christian School?

I am the new superintendent.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

The thing that I enjoy most is being around the students and staff, and calling out the gifts that God has placed in their lives.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I love to spend time with my wife and children. I also love to deer hunt and play any sport with my children.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

Hunting for an exotic animal.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

“Blue Bloods.”

6. If you could travel anywhere for a vacation, where would it be?

Europe.

7. Tell us about your family.

I met my wife, Tanya, in college at Oral Roberts University. We have been married for 15 years and have two beautiful children.