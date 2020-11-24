Meet Your Local: Joel Pepin, Rejoice Christian School superintendent

1. What do you do at Rejoice Christian School?
I am the new superintendent.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
The thing that I enjoy most is being around the students and staff, and calling out the gifts that God has placed in their lives.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love to spend time with my wife and children. I also love to deer hunt and play any sport with my children.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Hunting for an exotic animal.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Blue Bloods.”
6. If you could travel anywhere for a vacation, where would it be?
Europe.
7. Tell us about your family.
I met my wife, Tanya, in college at Oral Roberts University. We have been married for 15 years and have two beautiful children.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Too many times.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Not owning your mistakes.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
All of the great restaurants, and RCS of course!
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given?
Listen before you speak.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
A burger and fries.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can spin a basketball and keep it spinning on every finger.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Jesus, the Bible and my wife.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Spending time in the Word every day.
