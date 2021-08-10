Meet Your Local: Jill Henderson, Mosquito Hunters

Germany, to see my eldest who is soon to be stationed there with the Air Force.

7. Tell us about your family.

My husband Adam and I have seven kids ranging in age from 3 to 22. We are a wonderfully blended family of his, mine and ours, and we love every crazy minute of it. Having kids ranging from toddlers to teenagers at the same time has been fun and definitely helps to keep us young and laughing.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

As a small business owner who is focused on customer service, I’m on it constantly. But I still try to unplug on the weekends and with the kids.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

People who are late. I try to be early to everything. My husband thinks it’s a challenge to see how late we can be. We usually end up arriving right on time.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

We love the small-town feel with the big-city conveniences. This is such a great community and I couldn’t think of a better place to build a business.