Meet Your Local: Jill Henderson, Mosquito Hunters

1. What do you do at Mosquito Hunters?
I’m the owner and sometimes a technician. I’m also the bookkeeper, marketing guru, janitor, etc. Being the owner means wearing a lot of hats.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I love getting to know all of our awesome customers. I have met so many wonderful people who I never would have known if we hadn’t started this business.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I have always loved photography but started to seriously work on my photography skills over the last year or so. It’s a fun hobby and lets me document the kids as they grow (we have seven kids, so I have plenty of subjects). I also love working out at Owasso Fitness Sanctuary.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Being an empty nester (with seven kids, it’s not happening anytime soon).
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Friends” or “The Office,” depending on my mood.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Germany, to see my eldest who is soon to be stationed there with the Air Force.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband Adam and I have seven kids ranging in age from 3 to 22. We are a wonderfully blended family of his, mine and ours, and we love every crazy minute of it. Having kids ranging from toddlers to teenagers at the same time has been fun and definitely helps to keep us young and laughing.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
As a small business owner who is focused on customer service, I’m on it constantly. But I still try to unplug on the weekends and with the kids.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People who are late. I try to be early to everything. My husband thinks it’s a challenge to see how late we can be. We usually end up arriving right on time.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
We love the small-town feel with the big-city conveniences. This is such a great community and I couldn’t think of a better place to build a business.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
You’re stronger than you know.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Chicken fajitas from El Fogon — yum!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can text without looking at my phone. My husband is amazed at my level of talent.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My kids, dark chocolate and time away from my kids.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
To eat the mosquitos in the neighbor’s yard. Yes, that neighbor, the one with the kiddie pool full of brown water.