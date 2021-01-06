Meet Your Local: Jessica Ring, Strides Therapy

1. What do you do at Strides?
I am a pediatric physical therapist assistant and co-owner of Strides Pediatric Therapy with Wade Willis, also a physical therapist.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy helping the kids learn new things and gaining new skills, as well as seeing the smiles on their faces.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, cooking and reading a good book when I can.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Skydiving. I’m still going to do it!
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Schitt’s Creek.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Greece.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband, Clint, and I have been married for 21 years. We have one son, Carson, who is about to turn 16. He attends Rejoice. I grew up in Illinois, where my family still is, and my husband’s family is from Ponca City.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
I pick up my office phone a lot! My cellphone is not used as much, as I am so busy with the clinic, maybe five times.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
My biggest pet peeve is leaving cabinets/dresser drawers open and messiness in general. I am a clean freak.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I love the small-town hospitality of the Owasso/Collinsville area. People are very warm and welcoming. You still find people opening doors and smiling/greeting others.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I have received professionally is to continue learning something new every day; you are never too old to learn new things!
12. What’s your favorite meal?
My favorite meal is steak and potatoes; my husband is an amazing cook.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
The staff at Strides says it’s scheduling patients, but I would say it’s organizing my day.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Faith, family and friends.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
I’m adhering to guidelines, washing hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and praying for the safety of my family and those around me.