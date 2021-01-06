Meet Your Local: Jessica Ring, Strides Therapy

1. What do you do at Strides?

I am a pediatric physical therapist assistant and co-owner of Strides Pediatric Therapy with Wade Willis, also a physical therapist.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

I enjoy helping the kids learn new things and gaining new skills, as well as seeing the smiles on their faces.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, cooking and reading a good book when I can.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

Skydiving. I’m still going to do it!

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

“Schitt’s Creek.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Greece.

7. Tell us about your family.