Meet Your Local: Jessi Stringer, City of Collinsville

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

I do feel very passionate about protecting our environment, so when I see anyone deliberately doing something harmful to our planet, I get pretty annoyed.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

The people here are wonderful! They’re friendly, hardworking and full of life. There are certainly smaller cities throughout our state that are uniquely charming and filled with interesting people. I believe Collinsville is one of these unique places that has a great and unfinished story.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

My dad would regularly share “the timeline speech” with me as I was growing up. It was very thoughtful and served as a great reminder to make the most of your life. He would draw a long line on a piece of paper and point to one end of the line and say, “Remember, this point of the line is the day you were born.” He would then point to the other end of the line and say, “And this is the day your life ends.” I am a very visual person, so this diagram stuck with me forever.

12. What’s your favorite meal?