Meet Your Local: Jamie Martin, Spectrum Paint in Owasso

1. What do you do in your role at Spectrum Paint?
I’m responsible for planning, directing and overseeing daily operations for Store No. 15 in Owasso.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Sharing the knowledge I have been privileged to learn about the industry with customers, coworkers and staff.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I enjoy my little zoo at home.
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
Walking out of a casino $100,000 richer!
5. What's your favorite TV show?
“Everybody Loves Ramond.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Ireland.
7. Tell us about your family.
Daughter, Jenn, and son-in-law, Brian. Grandchildren, Thomas (4 months), and Aua (11 years). Husband, Kirk.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Too many times to count. I work from my phone, though, with emails, texts and online orders.
9. What's your biggest pet peeve?
That person who leaves a single olive in the jar and puts it back in the fridge.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
The variety of restaurants and shopping, and the wonderful people I have met in the community.
11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
From my mom: If you fall, get up, dust yourself off and keep going.
12. What's your favorite meal?
Chicken and dressing with mashed potatoes.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I’m out of practice, but I can do a pretty good impersonation of some people.
14. What are three things you couldn't live without?
Love, coffee and freedom (not in that order).
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
To prove to itself it could be done!