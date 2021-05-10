Meet Your Local: Jamie Martin, Spectrum Paint in Owasso

Too many times to count. I work from my phone, though, with emails, texts and online orders.

9. What's your biggest pet peeve?

That person who leaves a single olive in the jar and puts it back in the fridge.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?

The variety of restaurants and shopping, and the wonderful people I have met in the community.

11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?

From my mom: If you fall, get up, dust yourself off and keep going.

12. What's your favorite meal?

Chicken and dressing with mashed potatoes.

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?

I’m out of practice, but I can do a pretty good impersonation of some people.

14. What are three things you couldn't live without?

Love, coffee and freedom (not in that order).

15. Why did the chicken cross the road?

To prove to itself it could be done!