Meet Your Local: Heather Stewart, City of Owasso

1. What do you do at the City of Owasso?

I post the City’s agendas, answer the phones while reception is out, collect and archive documents and assist the managerial department.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

Being able to help the citizens and keep them informed.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

Spend time with my family, go out on our boat and fish.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

Jump off of a waterfall.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

“Friends.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Anywhere with clear water and a sandy beach.

7. Tell us about your family.