Meet Your Local: Heather Stewart, City of Owasso

1. What do you do at the City of Owasso?
I post the City’s agendas, answer the phones while reception is out, collect and archive documents and assist the managerial department.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Being able to help the citizens and keep them informed.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Spend time with my family, go out on our boat and fish.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Jump off of a waterfall.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Friends.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Anywhere with clear water and a sandy beach.
7. Tell us about your family.
I have been married to my husband, Josh, for 11 years. We have two boys. My parents and aunt moved to Owasso shortly after I moved here. In the past six months, I convinced my sister and her family to move here as well. I am very close with my family.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Probably two dozen times.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People hanging up on me.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
The small-town feel (you can almost always run into someone you know when you are out, and there is a real community, even just within my direct neighbors), but also the big-city charm (shopping amenities, activities and parks to play).
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Just because you can doesn’t mean you should, or if it’s predictable then it’s preventable.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
My mom’s chicken casserole.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can pick things up with my toes.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Family, chocolate and the sun.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?