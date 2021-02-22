Meet Your Local: Dr. Scott Street, Remedy Health Direct Primary Care in Owasso

1. What do you do at Remedy Health?
I am one of the co-founders and primary care physicians in an innovative care delivery model where patients pay a low monthly membership fee for primary care services via an office visit with no copays and 24/7 phone/text/video chat, and in some cases house visits.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy getting to know people, helping them navigate the convoluted healthcare system and helping them achieve their health goals.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love spending time with my family and friends, and playing golf.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I would love to attend the Summer Olympics live.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
Not sure that I have a favorite TV show, but I love college football.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would love to do a European tour, as there is so much history there.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife and better half, Elizabeth, and I have been married for 15 years. We met while both attending college at OU. We have 6-year-old twin boys, Madden and Asher, as well as an almost 5-year-old girl, Mackenna. We also have a nearly 1-year-old lab-mix, Piper.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Way too many to count!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When people drive slowly in the left lane.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I grew up in Sallisaw, which is a town of about 10,000. Owasso/Collinsville reminds me of that small-town feel, but they have the amenities of a bigger city. I enjoy the pride residents have for this community and I love the people.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The most important person is the one you look at in the mirror every day, so make sure you take good care of them, and if you don’t like what you see, commit to making them better.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
My wife’s baked ziti.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I wouldn’t consider it a hidden talent per se, but I do have a knack for remembering a bunch of random sports information.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
God, friends/family and music.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
Honestly, this is unlike anything I have ever seen. Taking care of COVID patients in the hospital has brought a wide range of emotions, as there are many success stories, but many others where the outcomes were poor and left me feeling helpless. I have handled it by relying on my faith, friends and understanding family.