Meet Your Local: Dr. Scott Street, Remedy Health Direct Primary Care in Owasso

7. Tell us about your family.

My wife and better half, Elizabeth, and I have been married for 15 years. We met while both attending college at OU. We have 6-year-old twin boys, Madden and Asher, as well as an almost 5-year-old girl, Mackenna. We also have a nearly 1-year-old lab-mix, Piper.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Way too many to count!

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

When people drive slowly in the left lane.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

I grew up in Sallisaw, which is a town of about 10,000. Owasso/Collinsville reminds me of that small-town feel, but they have the amenities of a bigger city. I enjoy the pride residents have for this community and I love the people.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

The most important person is the one you look at in the mirror every day, so make sure you take good care of them, and if you don’t like what you see, commit to making them better.