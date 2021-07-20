Meet Your Local: Dr. Justin Hedlund, The Joint Chiropractic

1. What do you do at The Joint Chiropractic?
I am the clinic coordinator and lead chiropractor. I make sure things run smoothly and everyone walks out feeling better than when they walked in.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy changing people’s lives, one spine at a time.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Spending time with family and friends, hunting and fishing, and bull riding as a spectator or participant.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
A New Zealand Red Stag hunt or Africa Cape Buffalo hunt.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
Any bull riding or hunting shows.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Canada or Alaska.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife, Taylor, and I have been together for nine years and met at Rogers State University. We have one son, Bodie, who is almost 3. We are originally from the Owasso/Collinsville area and are so happy to be back home.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Ten times. My wife begs to differ.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People who can’t drive.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
It’s home. It’s where I wanted to raise my son. I have more hunting and fishing opportunities here. People are nice and welcoming.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
If you want to serve more people, serve people more.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Chicken fried steak.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can shoot my bow accurately from 100 yards.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Hunting, fishing and my purpose in life of helping people.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
Because she thought the grass was greener on the other side.