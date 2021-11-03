Meet Your Local: Donovan Miller, Owasso Chamber of Commerce

1. What do you do at the Owasso Chamber?
I'm an intern. I help with the marketing ads.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
What I enjoy most is the general experience of what I've been learning, such as editing video and getting to put it in use every day. Also, meeting people while seeing how they work their operations.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
For my free time, I normally spend most of my time either playing video games or listening to music, generally just trying to keep to myself.
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
I wouldn't say I have anything unique on my bucket list, but I'd like to travel to Europe and eat an authentic Belgian waffle and watch Belgium’s national team play.
5. What's your favorite TV show?
My favorite TV series would have to be a tie among “Drago Ball Z,” “YuYu Hakusho” and “The Office.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
For a vacation, I'd go to England to watch Manchester City play against Manchester United (rivals in the league). Manchester forever blue!
7. Tell us about your family.
My family is very close and supportive of each other. None of us want to see the other fail, and pushes for each other to be the best possible person.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Surprisingly, I would say I'm not very much on my phone that much, unless it's for a game or to look something up, I'm normally enjoying the moments happening.
9. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
What I enjoy about Owasso is watching it grow over the years. It really has come from a small town to basically a city now, and I've loved seeing the transformation. Great community!
10. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I've been given from someone is, “Only you can put in the effort you want in life; no one can hold you back but you, and once you learn that, your goals are attainable.” That has stuck with me for so long that whenever I'm stressed, I think about that to calm my nerves.
11. What's your favorite meal?
My favorite meal would have to be a nice cooked burger with crispy fries and ketchup on the side.
12. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
A hidden talent of mine is being able to play “Guitar Hero” on the controller. Yes it's weird, but I can't play the guitar; it feels weird.
14. What are three things you couldn't live without?
Three things I couldn't live without would be music, food and seeing my family.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
No one knows, but the road will have its vengeance.