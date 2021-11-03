Meet Your Local: Donovan Miller, Owasso Chamber of Commerce

For a vacation, I'd go to England to watch Manchester City play against Manchester United (rivals in the league). Manchester forever blue!

7. Tell us about your family.

My family is very close and supportive of each other. None of us want to see the other fail, and pushes for each other to be the best possible person.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Surprisingly, I would say I'm not very much on my phone that much, unless it's for a game or to look something up, I'm normally enjoying the moments happening.

9. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

What I enjoy about Owasso is watching it grow over the years. It really has come from a small town to basically a city now, and I've loved seeing the transformation. Great community!

10. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?