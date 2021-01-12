Meet Your Local: Destinee Pruitt, Life.Church Owasso

1. What do you do at Life.Church Owasso? I get the incredible honor of being the LifeKids pastor.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?I love getting to see families’ lives changed.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?My family loves to be out on the lake, so we love summer. My husband and I love to try new restaurants, so we make sure to get date nights in.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?I want to be a part of a flash mob, so badly. I think it would be so fun, and what joy it could bring to someone’s day!
5. What’s your favorite TV show?My family loves to watch “Girl Meets World.” It’s a spinoff from the show I loved to watch when I was younger, “Boy Meets World.” I also love watching “Fixer Upper.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?I haven’t done much traveling, and I know that the U.S. has so much beauty, that I would love to do an RV trip around the country.
7. Tell us about your family.I’m married to an amazing man, Lucas. We have been married 12 years, and have three awesome kids: Blaslyn, 19, Haidyn, 12, and Karlye, 5.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?I don’t even know, it’s so much. I have been trying to not click on social media when I pick up my phone and click on the YouVersion Bible app instead, and let that give me a boost of energy instead of scrolling.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?When I can hear loud eaters/chewers. My bestie loves to chew ice, and sometimes I want to squeeze her!
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?I tell Lucas all the time how I love when we go into Trails End BBQ, and how it has a small-town feel.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?The best advice I have received is from our Pastor Craig Groeschel: “People would rather follow a leader who is always real than one who is always right.”
12. What’s your favorite meal?I love steak, potatoes and green beans.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?I don’t know if this is a hidden talent, but I am known as the baby whisperer. I have a way of helping babies calm down when they are upset.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?Gathering with family around the table to enjoy yummy food, laughter, sometimes tears and great conversations; going to the gym; and being teachable.
15. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?We have spent great family time together. We have prayed prayers together that I never thought we would be pray, and we are growing stronger from this!