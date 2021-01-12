Meet Your Local: Destinee Pruitt, Life.Church Owasso

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?I don’t even know, it’s so much. I have been trying to not click on social media when I pick up my phone and click on the YouVersion Bible app instead, and let that give me a boost of energy instead of scrolling.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?When I can hear loud eaters/chewers. My bestie loves to chew ice, and sometimes I want to squeeze her!

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?I tell Lucas all the time how I love when we go into Trails End BBQ, and how it has a small-town feel.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?The best advice I have received is from our Pastor Craig Groeschel: “People would rather follow a leader who is always real than one who is always right.”

12. What’s your favorite meal?I love steak, potatoes and green beans.

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?I don’t know if this is a hidden talent, but I am known as the baby whisperer. I have a way of helping babies calm down when they are upset.