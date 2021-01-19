Meet Your Local: Cynthia Jack, The Copper Kiln

1. What do you do at the Copper Kiln?
We are a paint-your-own ceramic studio, so customers come in, select an item from our over 750 choices, and then they get to paint it. Then I glaze those items and bake them in my kiln before giving the final product.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?The creativity. Watching people enjoy themselves, making memories with their friends and family, all while creating one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?My kids and I love to check out cool things about Oklahoma, historical places, and camping. I also like to read.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?I’ve always wanted to drive in a demolition derby; it seems fun and exciting.
5. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?I think I’d like to see Ireland, Scotland and Wales. That’s where my ancestors are from and seems like such a beautiful culture.
6. Tell us about your family.I’m originally from Collinsville, and when my husband passed away while serving in the U.S. Army in 2017, I moved here with our four children to be closer to family. My daughters are 15 ½ and 12, and my twin boys are both
7. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?Unfortunately phones are a necessity in today’s world, so too often.
8. What’s your biggest pet peeve?People not using manners. Even if you’re upset, there’s no reason to be rude to someone.
9. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?While it’s growing like crazy, it still seems to keep its small-town charm. I do love the schools and their performing art programs.
10. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?It’s much easier to do it right the first time.
11. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?I was a Russian linguist in the Army for six years and worked for the NSA.
12. What are three things you couldn’t live without?My kids, caffeine, and patience.
13. How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?Just like everyone else, taking it day by day. Trying to be more educated, aware and consistent in preventing or spreading. Definitely being respectful of others.