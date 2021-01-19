Meet Your Local: Cynthia Jack, The Copper Kiln

1. What do you do at the Copper Kiln?

We are a paint-your-own ceramic studio, so customers come in, select an item from our over 750 choices, and then they get to paint it. Then I glaze those items and bake them in my kiln before giving the final product.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?The creativity. Watching people enjoy themselves, making memories with their friends and family, all while creating one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?My kids and I love to check out cool things about Oklahoma, historical places, and camping. I also like to read.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?I’ve always wanted to drive in a demolition derby; it seems fun and exciting.

5. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?I think I’d like to see Ireland, Scotland and Wales. That’s where my ancestors are from and seems like such a beautiful culture.