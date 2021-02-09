Meet Your Local: Cheryl Trammel, RE/MAX Results

What do you do at
RE/MAX Results?I’m a realtor and team leader.
What do you enjoy the most about what you do?It’s absolutely amazing to be a part of such a huge life-changing event, so rewarding!
What do you do for fun outside of work?I love spending time with my husband, friends, family and puppies. My husband and I also love to travel.
What’s your favorite TV show?“Big Brother.”
What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?I would love to get my scuba certification.
If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?Fiji.
Tell us about your family.I have been married to my high school sweetheart, Tim, for 28 years. Our oldest daughter is 27 and lives in Bartlesville. Our youngest daughter, an OSU graduate, is 24 and is in vet school. My parents, brothers and their families, as well as my husband’s parents, all live in or near Owasso, which is awesome to have them close.
How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?Oh my goodness, too many times! It’s attached to my hip 24/7.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?People who are rude, disrespectful and unfriendly to others.
What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?I have lived in Owasso for my entire life; It is home. I love that it still has somewhat of a small-town feel, but has grown enough to provide great amenities, shopping and restaurant options.
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?Always acknowledge others, whether they are a custodian, CEO, teacher, cashier, road worker, waiter, realtor, truck driver, etc.; everyone deserves your respect and kindness.
What’s your favorite meal?Anything Mexican.
Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?I secretly love karaoke and can sing the heck out of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
What are three things you couldn’t live without?My faith, my husband and girls and my dogs.
How are you best handling the COVID-19 pandemic?We have kept a calm and cool head; that has been key. We have complied with the guidance from the CDC and government officials because we knew they were/are all doing their best.
Having more family at home was great and much needed, and we were blessed to have our youngest daughter home from college for an extended period of time.