Meet Your Local: Cambry Shields, Owasso High School

My favorite thing about what I do is getting to influence and mentor 3,000 students. Every student needs something a little different from me. Some need me to check in on their grades, others need me to celebrate a good test grade they’ve worked hard to study for, some need lunch money, some need me to hold them accountable and make sure they stay out of trouble, some need to see me in the stands cheering for them and some just need a momma’s heart to listen and love them.