Meet Your Local: Cambry Shields, Owasso High School

1. What do you do at Owasso High School?
My official title at OHS is Chromebook technician; however, most students know me as “The Chromebook Lady.” I support all 3,000 students (freshman to senior) and their school-issued Chromebooks by managing inventory, helping diagnose issues and repairing devices.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
My favorite thing about what I do is getting to influence and mentor 3,000 students. Every student needs something a little different from me. Some need me to check in on their grades, others need me to celebrate a good test grade they’ve worked hard to study for, some need lunch money, some need me to hold them accountable and make sure they stay out of trouble, some need to see me in the stands cheering for them and some just need a momma’s heart to listen and love them.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love photography. Outside of work, you’ll likely see me at a game/event for our students on the sidelines cheering them on and capturing memories for them. Time goes by so fast. I have a fascination with stopping time a millisecond at a time. I’m also a lover of traditions, whether it be attending the WCWS in Oklahoma City with my mom every year or hosting our huge family at our home for Christmas Eve.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
The CMA Awards or ACM awards show with my mom and sister.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
Football: college or NFL.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I love Destin, Florida, and when I find someplace I love, I tend to not try new things. Fun fact: I don’t know how to swim, so going on cruises or flying across the ocean is a hard pass for me.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband, Casey, and I have been married for almost 15 years. We have two daughters and two sons. Konner is a senior at OBU, Brylee and Larret are both juniors at OHS, and Zane is in eighth grade. We also have two fur babies. Diesel, our German Shepherd, is 15 years old, and Millie, our Corgi, is 1 year old. It’s a constant topic of conversation in our house who my favorite kid is, and for the record it’s typically Diesel or Millie. Ha.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Those who know me well would say twice a day. I’m awful at responding back to texts, but in all honesty, it gets picked up a lot.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Dishonesty. I am a “say what you mean and mean what you say” kind of person.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
What I love most about Owasso is that no matter how big it gets, it’s always home for me. I’m an Owasso Ram through and through. It’s all I’ve ever known. My dad, Chet Calico, was the quarterback for Owasso in the 1970s as well as a three-sport letterman. He is a member of the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame. I was active in FFA and the president of Owasso FFA in 2000-01. Both of my parents, my sister, my brother and I all graduated from OHS. My kiddos are the third generation of Owasso Rams.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Not everyone has the same heart as you. Don’t expect it. Stay true to yourself — always.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
It’s a toss-up between a steak prepared by my husband and my momma’s homemade potato soup (the ultimate cure of anything that ails you).
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
When I asked my mom this question, her answer was storytelling. Being able to turn pictures and feelings into words and painting a picture of what I want people to see and feel.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Sarcasm, a good intentional hug and DAVID Sunflower Seeds.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
Because Siri said so.