Meet Your Local: Ashley Prater, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce

1. What do you do at the Collinsville Chamber?

I’m the Chamber manager.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

Getting to know the local community.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I run, which I know most people don’t consider fun! I really enjoy the quiet time. I also love to read.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?

I have always wanted to hike up to Everest base camp. I do get altitude sickness, so this is very unlikely.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?

“This Is Us.”

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

Gosh, that is so hard, one spot? The Amalfi Coast of Italy.

7. Tell us about your family.