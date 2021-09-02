Meet Your Local: Arami Goldstein, Owasso Fire Department

1. What do you do at Owasso FD?: I’m the assistant chief.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?: Even though my job role has changed from running emergency calls (which I loved), I have a newfound love for being a behind-the-scenes support for those who do.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?: Go to the lake.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?: I think it would be interesting to be an emergency dispatcher for a day — to see another aspect of the 911 system.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?: Currently, I’m really enjoying “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?: Back to England to visit my dad’s family. My grandmother just turned 96.
7. Tell us about your kids.: I have two very handsome boys, Chase and Briggs.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?: Very often, unfortunately. A lot of my job is done over phone and email. However, phones are not allowed at the dinner table, and we try to limit electronics at night for everyone.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?: Just one? Bad table manners. No one wants to see or hear what you’re eating.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?: I love the sense of community. Everyone is out supporting small businesses, schools, fundraisers and anything else that makes our area so wonderful to live in.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?: “Make it look easy, but underneath paddle like heck.”
12. What’s your favorite meal?: Sushi or my mothers-in-law’s homemade green chili enchiladas. So hard to pick just one!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?: I make some pretty fantastic chocolate chip cookies.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?: Caffeine (to get my day started), physical fitness (for my mental health) and hugs from my boys.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?: To get his COVID-19 vaccination.