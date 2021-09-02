Meet Your Local: Arami Goldstein, Owasso Fire Department

1. What do you do at Owasso FD?: I’m the assistant chief.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?: Even though my job role has changed from running emergency calls (which I loved), I have a newfound love for being a behind-the-scenes support for those who do.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?: Go to the lake.

4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?: I think it would be interesting to be an emergency dispatcher for a day — to see another aspect of the 911 system.

5. What’s your favorite TV show?: Currently, I’m really enjoying “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV.

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?: Back to England to visit my dad’s family. My grandmother just turned 96.

7. Tell us about your kids.: I have two very handsome boys, Chase and Briggs.