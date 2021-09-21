Meet Your Local: Alexa Beemer, City of Owasso

1. What do you do at the City of Owasso?
I work in the Community Development Department as a city planner. I help people develop their property in a way that meets all of the regulations in place in the City of Owasso. I also help synthesize all of the different viewpoints in the city into a clear, cohesive vision for future growth and development.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I truly love getting to interact with and serve the citizens of Owasso. I’d like to think that the most important (and most enjoyable) part of my job is making sure I can help people solve their problems, whether that be a developer looking to construct a new restaurant or a family looking to put in a pool in their backyard.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I’m in a running club in Tulsa, so I spend a lot of my free time on the trails. I also really enjoy baking (and eating)!
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I would love to run a 100 Mile Ultra Marathon before I turn 40.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
My all-time favorite show is “Game of Thrones.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would really like to go to Greece; there’s so much history there to explore, and the beaches look beautiful.
7. Tell us about your family.
I just got married to my best friend, Joseph, in July of this year. We have a dog named Moose, who is basically our child. I have a super kind younger sister who lives in Dallas; her name is Kenzie. My parents, Thom and Ronna, both also live in Dallas and have been together for 31 years. I owe them so much; they were wonderful role models.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Probably more times than I should!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
I really don’t like being late; it always make me feel frazzled if I arrive to something less than 10 minutes early.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Honestly, the people. For the most part, even when people are divided on an issue, everyone treats each other with respect and kindness.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I have ever received is actually a quote, but I’m not sure who said it: “You might not be able to change the world, but you can certainly try to make a corner of it a little nicer.”
12. What’s your favorite meal?
I absolutely love mac and cheese; homemade or boxed, it doesn’t matter. I love it.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can play the clarinet. I have been playing for about 15 years now, and played all through high school and college.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Chips and salsa, my calendar planner and my favorite pair of socks.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
She didn’t want to walk all the way to the crosswalk.