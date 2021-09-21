Meet Your Local: Alexa Beemer, City of Owasso

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

I would really like to go to Greece; there’s so much history there to explore, and the beaches look beautiful.

7. Tell us about your family.

I just got married to my best friend, Joseph, in July of this year. We have a dog named Moose, who is basically our child. I have a super kind younger sister who lives in Dallas; her name is Kenzie. My parents, Thom and Ronna, both also live in Dallas and have been together for 31 years. I owe them so much; they were wonderful role models.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Probably more times than I should!

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

I really don’t like being late; it always make me feel frazzled if I arrive to something less than 10 minutes early.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?

Honestly, the people. For the most part, even when people are divided on an issue, everyone treats each other with respect and kindness.