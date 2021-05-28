Meet Your Local: Alex Hinkle, Edward Jones Owasso

I was raised in the Tulsa metropolitan area along with two brothers, but now my family is spread out across the Midwest.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

Too often.

9. What's your biggest pet peeve?

People who don't say thank you when someone holds a door open for them.

10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?

The people. I firmly believe it is the friendliest city in America.

11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?

Life is like the business cycle; if bad things keep happening, you are just in a trough and good things must be on the way.

12. What's your favorite meal?

Brisket. You can get a fantastic brisket sandwich at 96th BBQ Restaurant. If you have never had it, go check it out.

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?