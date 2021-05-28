Meet Your Local: Alex Hinkle, Edward Jones Owasso

1. What do you do in your role at Edward Jones?
We plan, save and invest for retirement or education, and help prepare for the unexpected. I also help businesses manage their retirement plans, and educate participants so they make the best possible decisions.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Seeing someone reap the rewards of years of smart financial choices.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Exercise. I train in jiujitsu at Ryan BJJ.
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
At a much later stage of my life I'd like to (legally of course) design and build an open-bolt submachine gun.
5. What's your favorite TV show?
NBC's “Community.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Canyonlands National Park. I've never had the opportunity to visit it, but from the footage I've seen, it is absolutely gorgeous.
7. Tell us about your family.
I was raised in the Tulsa metropolitan area along with two brothers, but now my family is spread out across the Midwest.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Too often.
9. What's your biggest pet peeve?
People who don't say thank you when someone holds a door open for them.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
The people. I firmly believe it is the friendliest city in America.
11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
Life is like the business cycle; if bad things keep happening, you are just in a trough and good things must be on the way.
12. What's your favorite meal?
Brisket. You can get a fantastic brisket sandwich at 96th BBQ Restaurant. If you have never had it, go check it out.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I used to be a backpacking guide for the Boy Scouts of America, and have a decent amount of wilderness survival knowledge.